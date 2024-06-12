© 2024 KASU
KASU News

KASU News: Arkansas Memorial Funding, LEARNS Legal Challenge, and Special Session

By Brandon Tabor
Published June 12, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT
Today's headlines from KASU News for Wednesday, June 12, 2024, cover discussions about funding a pro-life memorial in Arkansas, repairs to storm-damaged fire stations in Jonesboro, and ongoing legal challenges to the Arkansas LEARNS Act. Also featured are Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders' proposed tax cuts and budget discussions, a national settlement against Johnson & Johnson benefiting Arkansas, and new flood prevention funding.

Highlights include updates on the Monument to the Unborn, recent executions in Missouri, developments at A-State's Qatar satellite campus, and successes reported by the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts in their inaugural year.

00:30 Governor Sanders Calls Special Legislative Session

01:07 Legal Challenge to Arkansas LEARNS Act

02:12 Monument to the Unborn: Funding Challenges

03:25 Arkansas's Settlement with Johnson & Johnson

03:58 Federal Funding for Flood Risk Reduction

04:33 Craighead County's Flood Damage Prevention Program

05:41 City Council Approves Park Rentals and Fire Station Repairs

06:19 Execution of Convicted Murderer David Hosier

06:44 A-State's New Satellite Campus in Qatar

07:13 Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts Celebrates Successful Year

09:02 MLB Highlights: Pirates vs. Cardinals

Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I've been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
