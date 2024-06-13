KASU News: Arkansas Educational Rights, Fire Districts, and City Council Elections

Today's headlines from KASU News for Thursday, June 13, 2024, include a warning about a provision in Arkansas education reform law and discussions by Arkansas lawmakers on potential policy changes. Researchers support the Arkansas Educational Rights Amendment to hold private schools to public school standards. Interim study proposals on fire district redraws and raw milk sales are discussed. A former Northeast Arkansas firefighter runs for a city council seat. Organizers report a record attendance at Jonesboro’s PrideFest. A-State Athletics introduces new baseball head coach Mike Silva.

00:30 Introduction to Arkansas Educational Rights Amendment

02:26 Arkansas Committees Discuss Fire Protection, Food Desert and Raw Milk Regulations

06:03 Former Fire Chief Kevin Miller Announces City Council Run

06:54 Jonesboro's PrideFest Highlights

07:34 New Baseball Head Coach at A-State

