KASU News

KASU News: Supreme Court Ruling, Federal Storm Assistance, and Tyson Exec. Arrested

By Brandon Tabor
Published June 14, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Today's headlines from KASU News for Friday, June 14, 2024, cover the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on abortion pills in Arkansas and Missouri, details on road projects in Northeast Arkansas, and how Arkansans affected by Memorial Day storms can get federal assistance. Other stories include the arrest of John Tyson, developments at Westrock Coffee Company, a new intermediate school in Brookland, and a Juneteenth celebration in Jonesboro. The episode concludes with the introduction of Mike Silva as the new head baseball coach at A-State.

00:30 Supreme Court Ruling on Abortion Pills

01:10 FEMA Assistance for Storm-Damaged Properties

01:33 Tyson Foods Executive Arrested

02:12 Supreme Court Ruling on Unionization Campaigns

02:37 Hot Springs Dispensary License Revoked

03:39 Upcoming Road Projects in Northeast Arkansas

05:05 New Intermediate School Announcement

05:35 New Coffee Processing Facility in Conway

06:47 Juneteenth Celebration in Jonesboro

07:58 New A-State Baseball Coach Introduction

2024 KASU's Morning Edition
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
