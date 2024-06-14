KASU News: Supreme Court Ruling, Federal Storm Assistance, and Tyson Exec. Arrested

Today's headlines from KASU News for Friday, June 14, 2024, cover the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on abortion pills in Arkansas and Missouri, details on road projects in Northeast Arkansas, and how Arkansans affected by Memorial Day storms can get federal assistance. Other stories include the arrest of John Tyson, developments at Westrock Coffee Company, a new intermediate school in Brookland, and a Juneteenth celebration in Jonesboro. The episode concludes with the introduction of Mike Silva as the new head baseball coach at A-State.

