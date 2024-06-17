KASU News: Special Legislative Session, Farm Bill, and Economic Developments

Today's headlines from KASU News for Monday, June 17, 2024, cover the special legislative session in Arkansas aimed at tax cuts and budget approvals, the latest draft versions of the Farm Bill from the U.S. Senate, and a judge's ruling on a lawsuit related to abortion accommodations. Additional stories include economic updates on Hino Motors' plant closure and Windsor Door's expansion, a federal judge's decision on the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, and a justified fatal shooting by a federal agent. Sports news updates on the St. Louis Cardinals' catcher Wilson Contreras are also featured.

00:30 Governor Sarah Sanders Calls Special Session

02:35 Hino Motors Plant Closure & Windsor Door Expansion

05:00 Introduction to the Farm Bill

05:55 Federal Judge Rules on Abortion Accommodations Lawsuit

06:41 Missouri Abortion Law: Religious Leaders' Legal Challenge

07:25 Controversial Shooting of Little Rock Airport Director

08:04 Sports Update: Wilson Contreras' Rehab Assignment

