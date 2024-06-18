KASU News: Special Legislative Session, Train Leak, and Entertainment District
Today's headlines from KASU News for Tuesday, June 18, 2024, cover key updates from the special legislative session in Arkansas, including proposed tax cuts and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission budget dilemma.
Other stories include the evacuation of an area in White County due to a nitrogen oxide train leak, new disaster recovery centers for storm victims, and the City of Jonesboro considering an entertainment district and intersection signalization. Additionally, coverage includes the death of Memphis media personality Joe Elmore, and a set trial date for a kidnapping and murder case in Memphis.
In sports, the St. Louis Cardinals secured a victory over the Miami Marlins with a two-run homer by rookie Masyn Winn.
00:30 Debate on Tax Cuts
01:56 Game and Fish Commission Budget Discussed
03:28 Disaster Recovery Efforts in Arkansas
04:04 Downtown Jonesboro Road Closures
04:58 Jonesboro City Council Meeting Agenda
05:52 Hazmat incident evacuates some in White County
06:26 Remembering Joe Elmore: A Media Legend
06:57 High-Profile Kidnapping Case Update
07:41 Major League Baseball Highlights