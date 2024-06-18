KASU News: Special Legislative Session, Train Leak, and Entertainment District

Today's headlines from KASU News for Tuesday, June 18, 2024, cover key updates from the special legislative session in Arkansas, including proposed tax cuts and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission budget dilemma.

Other stories include the evacuation of an area in White County due to a nitrogen oxide train leak, new disaster recovery centers for storm victims, and the City of Jonesboro considering an entertainment district and intersection signalization. Additionally, coverage includes the death of Memphis media personality Joe Elmore, and a set trial date for a kidnapping and murder case in Memphis.

In sports, the St. Louis Cardinals secured a victory over the Miami Marlins with a two-run homer by rookie Masyn Winn.

00:30 Debate on Tax Cuts

01:56 Game and Fish Commission Budget Discussed

03:28 Disaster Recovery Efforts in Arkansas

04:04 Downtown Jonesboro Road Closures

04:58 Jonesboro City Council Meeting Agenda

05:52 Hazmat incident evacuates some in White County

06:26 Remembering Joe Elmore: A Media Legend

06:57 High-Profile Kidnapping Case Update

07:41 Major League Baseball Highlights

