KASU News: Governor's Excitement, Statewide Manhunt, and Juneteenth Celebrations

Today's headlines from KASU News for Thursday, June 20, 2024, cover Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signing new laws, including tax cuts, while a manhunt for a murder suspect in the state comes to an end. Additional coverage includes the release of dashcam footage from a fatal March raid, a public meeting on a road project in Jonesboro, minor earthquakes in northeast Arkansas, and cleanup efforts following an oil spill.

The episode also discusses opposition to a Biden administration policy, an autopsy report on a University of Missouri student's death, extreme summer heat predictions, and the Farm to School program. The final event for Juneteenth and a Major League Baseball game outcome are also highlighted.

00:30 Manhunt in Arkansas: Stacy Lee Drake

00:52 New Legislation Becomes Law

02:04 Dashcam Footage Released in Little Rock Raid

02:57 Jonesboro Road Project Public Meeting

03:44 Earthquake Activity in Northeast Arkansas

04:54 Oil Spill Contained in Smackover

05:24 Controversial Policy on Palestinian Deportation

06:07 Autopsy Report on Missouri Student

06:38 Extreme Summer Heat Across the Midwest and Northeast

07:06 Farm to School Program in Arkansas

08:13 Jonesboro's Juneteenth Celebration

08:53 Major League Baseball Update

