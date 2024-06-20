KASU News: Governor's Excitement, Statewide Manhunt, and Juneteenth Celebrations
Today's headlines from KASU News for Thursday, June 20, 2024, cover Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signing new laws, including tax cuts, while a manhunt for a murder suspect in the state comes to an end. Additional coverage includes the release of dashcam footage from a fatal March raid, a public meeting on a road project in Jonesboro, minor earthquakes in northeast Arkansas, and cleanup efforts following an oil spill.
The episode also discusses opposition to a Biden administration policy, an autopsy report on a University of Missouri student's death, extreme summer heat predictions, and the Farm to School program. The final event for Juneteenth and a Major League Baseball game outcome are also highlighted.
00:30 Manhunt in Arkansas: Stacy Lee Drake
00:52 New Legislation Becomes Law
02:04 Dashcam Footage Released in Little Rock Raid
02:57 Jonesboro Road Project Public Meeting
03:44 Earthquake Activity in Northeast Arkansas
04:54 Oil Spill Contained in Smackover
05:24 Controversial Policy on Palestinian Deportation
06:07 Autopsy Report on Missouri Student
06:38 Extreme Summer Heat Across the Midwest and Northeast
07:06 Farm to School Program in Arkansas
08:13 Jonesboro's Juneteenth Celebration
08:53 Major League Baseball Update