KASU News: Near Total Abortion Ban, Extradition Hearing, and Crematorium Dispute

Today's headlines from KASU News for Friday, June 21, 2024, feature an Arkansas OBGYN discussing the state's near-total abortion ban, an extradition hearing for an Alabama murder suspect found in Arkansas, and residents contesting a crematorium proposal near their neighborhood. Additionally, Little Rock hires a new airport executive director, and the city hosts an event for the homeless. Updates also include the invitation of the former executive director back to the Little Rock Housing Authority, a controversy involving the Shelby County District Attorney in Tennessee, and an Arkansas State University athlete competing for a spot on Team USA for the Paris Olympics.

00:30 Extradition Hearing for Double Homicide Suspect

00:58 Arkansas Abortion Legislation Debate

02:32 Controversial Crematorium License Granted

03:52 New Executive for Little Rock Airport

05:01 Little Rock's Unsheltered Event

06:02 Nadine Jarmon's Return to Little Rock Housing Authority

06:46 Controversy Surrounding Shelby County District Attorney

07:27 College Track and Field: Pole Vaulter Bradley Jelmert's Olympic Quest

