© 2024 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for Over 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Watch CNN host the Presidential Debate on our website. Click here to learn more.

"The Bikeriders" Myth, Men and Motorcycles

WAMU 88.5
Published June 21, 2024 at 2:06 PM CDT
(Photo credit: Kyle Kaplan / Focus Features)
(Photo credit: Kyle Kaplan / Focus Features)

The Bikeriders” stars Austin Butler and Tom Hardy. This film is based on a landmark book of photojournalism by Danny Lyon.

As a young man in the early ‘60s, he joined the Chicago Outlaws – a motorcycle club – to learn about and photograph its rough-and-ready riders.

Lyon described his book as an attempt to “record and glorify” the life of the American biker, but the film’s director Jeff Nichols takes a different approach.

Nichols has been speaking to 1A’s arts correspondent, John Horn.

 

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5

Tags
1A