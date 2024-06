KASU News: Arkansas Mass Shooting, Tax Reforms, and Legislative Updates

Today's headlines from KASU News cover the tragic mass shooting at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce, Arkansas, that resulted in four deaths and more, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders' plans to phase out state personal income tax, recent legislative sessions leading to tax cuts and funding approvals, a resolution honoring D-Day military members, and ongoing roadworks on Highway 1 near Harrisburg.

00:30 Mass Shooting in Fordyce

02:40 Governor Sanders on Phasing Out Income Tax

03:32 Special Session Recap

05:14 Arkansas Drug Task Force Funding Update

05:43 Governor Sanders' Support for Trump

06:29 Jail Tax Ordinance

07:16 Senate Resolution Honoring D-Day Military Members

07:54 Road Closure