KASU News: Arkansas Governor Orders Flags Lowered, Opioid Crisis Lawsuit, and More

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has ordered flags to be lowered in memory of the Fordyce shooting victims. Arkansas State Police named the four victims and reported 15 injuries, including the suspected shooter, who faces capital murder charges.

Attorney General Tim Griffin announced a lawsuit against two pharmacy benefit managers for profiting from the opioid crisis. The Arkansas Supreme Court reinstated a ban on gender-neutral IDs. Governor Sanders signed tax cuts into law, aiming to ease inflation and attract businesses.

Craighead County voters may decide on a $105 million bond for jail improvements amidst concerns about overcrowding. Arkansas Department of Transportation seeks public feedback on two major road projects.

Tennessee lawmakers challenge a new statute on aiding minors in obtaining abortions without parental consent.

00:30 Tragic Shooting in Fordyce: Remembering the Victims

01:12 Arkansas Attorney General Sues Over Opioid Crisis

02:01 Arkansas Supreme Court Reinstates Gender Neutral ID Ban

02:35 Arkansas Governor Signs New Tax Cuts

04:19 County Jail Improvement Funding Proposal

06:48 Public Input on Major Road Projects

07:32 Legal Battle Over Tennessee's Abortion Law

