KASU News: Arkansas Mass Shooting Case, Temu Lawsuit, Tax Cut Controversy, and Highway Project Update
Today's headlines from KASU News cover a variety of important topics, including Travis Eugene Posey's not guilty plea in the Fort Ice mass shooting case, Arkansas's plans to sue online retailer Temu for alleged malware use, a controversial tax cut package affecting Arkansans, and details about the proposed Highway 351 connector project.
Additionally, the Arkansas Ethics Commission dismisses a complaint against a pro-abortion rights group, and Jonesboro residents provide feedback on the new road project.
00:30 Mass Shooting in Fort Ice: Court Proceedings Begin
01:21 Arkansas Sues Online Retailer Temu
02:53 Controversy Over Arkansas Tax Cut Package
04:39 Arkansas Ethics Commission Dismisses Abortion Ban Complaint
05:12 Aggie to Airport Connection Project