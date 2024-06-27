KASU News: Arkansas Unemployment Steady, Governor Sanders' AI Initiative, and More

Today's headlines from KASU News cover various important stories: Arkansas maintains a steady unemployment rate of 3.4% compared to the national rate of 4%. A 66-year-old woman was charged for threatening Governor Sarah Sanders.

Governor Sanders launches an AI working group to explore safe technology use in state government. A judge blocks part of Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.

In Missouri, nonprofits collaborate to support rural communities struggling with utility bills. Cooling centers in Jonesboro open as temperatures rise, and the Supreme Court rules in favor of the Biden administration regarding federal control over social media posts concerning COVID-19 and election security.

00:30 Arkansas Unemployment Rate Update

01:28 Arkansas Woman Threatens Governor

01:53 Arkansas' AI Initiative

02:39 Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Blocked

03:47 Missouri Non-Profits Aid Rural Communities

05:32 Cooling Stations Open in Jonesboro

06:20 Missouri Non-Profits Aid Rural Communities

07:31 Supreme Court Ruling on Social Media Case