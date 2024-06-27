© 2024 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for Over 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Watch CNN host the Presidential Debate on our website. Click here to learn more.
KASU News

KASU News: Arkansas Unemployment Steady, Governor Sanders' AI Initiative, and More

By Rebecca Robinson
Published June 27, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Today's headlines from KASU News cover various important stories: Arkansas maintains a steady unemployment rate of 3.4% compared to the national rate of 4%. A 66-year-old woman was charged for threatening Governor Sarah Sanders.

Governor Sanders launches an AI working group to explore safe technology use in state government. A judge blocks part of Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.

In Missouri, nonprofits collaborate to support rural communities struggling with utility bills. Cooling centers in Jonesboro open as temperatures rise, and the Supreme Court rules in favor of the Biden administration regarding federal control over social media posts concerning COVID-19 and election security.

00:30 Arkansas Unemployment Rate Update

01:28 Arkansas Woman Threatens Governor

01:53 Arkansas' AI Initiative

02:39 Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Blocked

03:47 Missouri Non-Profits Aid Rural Communities

05:32 Cooling Stations Open in Jonesboro

06:20 Missouri Non-Profits Aid Rural Communities

07:31 Supreme Court Ruling on Social Media Case

Tags
2024 KASU's Morning Edition
Stay Connected
Rebecca Robinson
A 2019 graduate of Sheridan High School, Robinson graduated from A-State with a degree in multimedia journalism in December 2023. In January 2021, while working toward her degree, she was named sports editor for The Herald, A-State’s student-run newspaper.
See stories by Rebecca Robinson