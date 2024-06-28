KASU News: Arkansas Election Testimonies, Little Rock Merit Raises, and More
Today's headlines from KASU News cover a range of topics: Arkansas lawmakers hear testimony on switching to paper ballots; Saline County officials express concerns about increased costs and delays; former state legislator Joyce Elliott undergoes surgery after a heart attack; Fordyce residents utilize food distribution sites after a grocery store closure; Cherokee Nation receives approval to build a casino in Pope County; Little Rock School District celebrates teachers receiving merit raises.
Also: Arkansas Graveler biking event concludes in Jonesboro; Arkansas Department of Transportation receives federal grants for Fort Smith highway projects; NYIT takes over A State’s EMT and paramedic programs; Tennessee election office asks voters to prove citizenship; and federal judges block parts of the Biden administration's student loan repayment plan.
00:30 Introduction and Election Testimonies
02:43 Health Update on Joyce Elliott
03:15 Fordyce Community Response and Weather
03:42 Introduction and Cherokee Nation Casino Approval
04:51 Break
05:29 Teacher Merit Raises in Little Rock
06:31 Arkansas Graveler Biking Event
07:02 Federal Grants for Arkansas Infrastructure
07:26 NYIT and A State EMT Program Transition
08:28 Federal Judges Block Student Loan Repayment Plan