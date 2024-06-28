KASU News: Arkansas Election Testimonies, Little Rock Merit Raises, and More

© 2024 KASU
Today's headlines from KASU News cover a range of topics: Arkansas lawmakers hear testimony on switching to paper ballots; Saline County officials express concerns about increased costs and delays; former state legislator Joyce Elliott undergoes surgery after a heart attack; Fordyce residents utilize food distribution sites after a grocery store closure; Cherokee Nation receives approval to build a casino in Pope County; Little Rock School District celebrates teachers receiving merit raises.

Also: Arkansas Graveler biking event concludes in Jonesboro; Arkansas Department of Transportation receives federal grants for Fort Smith highway projects; NYIT takes over A State’s EMT and paramedic programs; Tennessee election office asks voters to prove citizenship; and federal judges block parts of the Biden administration's student loan repayment plan.

00:30 Introduction and Election Testimonies

02:43 Health Update on Joyce Elliott

03:15 Fordyce Community Response and Weather

03:42 Introduction and Cherokee Nation Casino Approval

04:51 Break

05:29 Teacher Merit Raises in Little Rock

06:31 Arkansas Graveler Biking Event

07:02 Federal Grants for Arkansas Infrastructure

07:26 NYIT and A State EMT Program Transition

08:28 Federal Judges Block Student Loan Repayment Plan

Rebecca Robinson
A 2019 graduate of Sheridan High School, Robinson graduated from A-State with a degree in multimedia journalism in December 2023. In January 2021, while working toward her degree, she was named sports editor for The Herald, A-State’s student-run newspaper.
