KASU News: Arkansas Legislators Visit Fordyce and Other Updates

Today's headlines from KASU News cover Arkansas legislators' visit to Fordyce following a tragic shooting, statements from Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders and House Speaker Matthew Shepard, and ongoing support efforts for the community.

Additionally, U.S. lawmakers are proposing bills to address federal programs, and updates on the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts' renovation are discussed.

The recent presidential debate, local Democratic candidates' efforts against corruption in government, and Missouri Governor Mike Parson's budget vetoes also feature in today's news.

00:30 Community Healing After Fordyce Shooting

01:52 Introduction to Proposed Federal Bills

02:58 Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts Reopens

03:41 Political Reactions to Presidential Debate

04:46 Break

05:29 Democratic Candidates Discuss Anti-Corruption Measures

08:08 Missouri State-Level Actions and Vetoes