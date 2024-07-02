KASU News: Landlord Lawsuit, Voting Rights, and Public Safety
Today's headlines from KASU News cover various topics including Attorney General Tim Griffin's lawsuit against Jonesboro landlords for sexual harassment, progressive groups in Arkansas opting not to involve the U.S. Supreme Court in a Voting Rights Act case, and a Southeast Arkansas healthcare system using grants to promote healthy eating.
Other updates include ongoing investigations into the Fordyce mass shooting, the Jonesboro City Council's discussion on establishing an entertainment district with outdoor alcohol consumption, and Harold Copenhaver's re-election bid for Jonesboro mayor.
Additional news includes Baskin Robbins returning to Jonesboro and new laws kicking off in Tennessee.
00:30 Lawsuit Against Landlords for Harassment
01:22 Civil Rights Groups and Voting Rights Act
01:56 Healthcare System Promotes Healthy Eating
03:03 Investigating the Fordyce Mass Shooting
03:58 Break
04:36 City Council Discusses Downtown Entertainment District
06:19 Mayor Copenhaver Announces Re-Election Bid
06:55 Baskin Robbins Returns to Jonesboro
07:18 New Fiscal Year and Laws in Tennessee