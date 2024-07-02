KASU News: Landlord Lawsuit, Voting Rights, and Public Safety

Today's headlines from KASU News cover various topics including Attorney General Tim Griffin's lawsuit against Jonesboro landlords for sexual harassment, progressive groups in Arkansas opting not to involve the U.S. Supreme Court in a Voting Rights Act case, and a Southeast Arkansas healthcare system using grants to promote healthy eating.

Other updates include ongoing investigations into the Fordyce mass shooting, the Jonesboro City Council's discussion on establishing an entertainment district with outdoor alcohol consumption, and Harold Copenhaver's re-election bid for Jonesboro mayor.

Additional news includes Baskin Robbins returning to Jonesboro and new laws kicking off in Tennessee.

