KASU News: Arkansas Ballot Proposals, New Heat Protection Rules, and Local Updates

Today's headlines from KASU News cover the crunch for signature collections to place key issues on the November ballot in Arkansas, including proposals regulating tax money for private schools and measures on abortion and medical marijuana.

The Biden administration's new rules to protect workers from heat-related illnesses are detailed, impacting up to 35 million workers nationwide. Updates include a judge's denial to dismiss a lawsuit against TikTok, the reopening of Fordyce's sole grocery store after a mass shooting, and Arkansas's fiscal year ending with a budget surplus.

The Jonesboro City Council discusses a new downtown entertainment district and other community initiatives.

00:30 Signature Collection Deadline for Arkansas Ballot Issues

01:55 Introduction to New Federal Heat Protection Rules

03:12 Arkansas Lawsuit Against TikTok

03:45 Reopening of Fordyce's Only Grocery Store After Tragedy

04:57 Arkansas Ends Fiscal Year with Budget Surplus

05:51 City Council Discusses Entertainment District Ordinance

