KASU News: Ballot Measures, Jail Tax, and Deadly Explosion

Today's headlines from KASU News for Monday, July 8, 2024, feature Arkansans for Limited Government submitting enough signatures for a ballot measure on abortion access, while a measure to hold private schools to higher standards fails. Craighead County leaders tour a jail as they consider a tax for its improvements. An explosion at a defense weapons plant in southern Arkansas results in one death. Other stories include a temporary road closure in Greene County, unusual rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court, and a new committee in the Missouri House investigating crimes by illegal immigrants.

