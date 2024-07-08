© 2024 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for Over 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Missed CNN's Presidential Debate? Click here to catch up!
KASU News

KASU News: Ballot Measures, Jail Tax, and Deadly Explosion

By Brandon Tabor
Published July 8, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Today's headlines from KASU News for Monday, July 8, 2024, feature Arkansans for Limited Government submitting enough signatures for a ballot measure on abortion access, while a measure to hold private schools to higher standards fails. Craighead County leaders tour a jail as they consider a tax for its improvements. An explosion at a defense weapons plant in southern Arkansas results in one death. Other stories include a temporary road closure in Greene County, unusual rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court, and a new committee in the Missouri House investigating crimes by illegal immigrants.

00:30 Arkansans for Limited Government's Abortion Proposal

01:22 Challenges and Future Plans for Arkansas Educational Rights Amendment

02:54 County Jail Tour and Sales Tax Proposal

03:45 Highway 141 Closure and Bridge Deck Replacement

04:59 Supreme Court Overturns Landmark Decisions

06:04 Explosion at Defense Weapons Plant

06:40 Missouri House Committee on Immigrant Crimes

Tags
2024 KASU's Morning Edition
Stay Connected
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
See stories by Brandon Tabor