Congress moves to slow down fast fashion

Congress now has a “Slow Fashion Caucus.”

Maine Rep. Chellie Pingree and other Democratic lawmakers are banding together to highlight the environmental threat posed by the so-called “fast fashion” industry. In announcing the launch of the caucus, the group said more carbon emissions are generated by the fashion industry than all international flights and maritime shipping combined.

The collective aims to incentivize recycling and spread public awareness of the fast fashion crisis.

Pingree says American manufacturers stand to profit.

“We must bring sustainable fiber and textile production and processing back to the United States,” she said. “We can invest in well-paying American jobs to produce clothes with smaller environmental footprints.”

We speak to Pingree about this new push to think differently about the decisions we all make about what to wear.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5