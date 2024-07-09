© 2024 KASU
KASU News

KASU News: Governor Appointment, Flood Watch, and Pink Tax Initiative

By Brandon Tabor
Published July 9, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT
Today's headlines from KASU News for Tuesday, July 9th, 2024, include Governor Sarah Sanders appointing her former campaign manager to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, and remnants of Hurricane Beryl potentially causing flash flooding and tornadoes in parts of Arkansas and Missouri. The Arkansas Period Poverty Project aims to eliminate the state's pink tax despite falling short on signature requirements.

Other stories cover Craighead County's jail tour amid funding proposals, a power restoration in Lawrence County, the prospect of Sunday alcohol sales in Fayetteville, fluctuating Arkansas job numbers, and former President Trump receiving immunity in a Supreme Court ruling. Additionally, A-State alum Camryn Newton-Smith is set to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

00:30 Severe Weather Alert: Hurricane Beryl's Impact on Arkansas

01:56 County Jail Funding Proposal and Public Concerns

02:53 Governor Sanders Appoints New Game and Fish Commission Member

04:02 Initiative to Remove Pink Tax in Arkansas

05:16 Judge Doug Brimhall's Legal Troubles

06:02 Power Restored Following Crop Duster Crash in Lawrence County

06:24 Fayetteville's Sunday Alcohol Sales Proposal

06:56 Arkansas Job Numbers and Unemployment Rates

07:25 Supreme Court Ruling on Presidential Immunity

08:30 A-State Alum Qualifies for 2024 Paris Olympics

2024 KASU's Morning Edition
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
