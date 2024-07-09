KASU News: Governor Appointment, Flood Watch, and Pink Tax Initiative
Today's headlines from KASU News for Tuesday, July 9th, 2024, include Governor Sarah Sanders appointing her former campaign manager to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, and remnants of Hurricane Beryl potentially causing flash flooding and tornadoes in parts of Arkansas and Missouri. The Arkansas Period Poverty Project aims to eliminate the state's pink tax despite falling short on signature requirements.
Other stories cover Craighead County's jail tour amid funding proposals, a power restoration in Lawrence County, the prospect of Sunday alcohol sales in Fayetteville, fluctuating Arkansas job numbers, and former President Trump receiving immunity in a Supreme Court ruling. Additionally, A-State alum Camryn Newton-Smith is set to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
00:30 Severe Weather Alert: Hurricane Beryl's Impact on Arkansas
01:56 County Jail Funding Proposal and Public Concerns
02:53 Governor Sanders Appoints New Game and Fish Commission Member
04:02 Initiative to Remove Pink Tax in Arkansas
05:16 Judge Doug Brimhall's Legal Troubles
06:02 Power Restored Following Crop Duster Crash in Lawrence County
06:24 Fayetteville's Sunday Alcohol Sales Proposal
06:56 Arkansas Job Numbers and Unemployment Rates
07:25 Supreme Court Ruling on Presidential Immunity
08:30 A-State Alum Qualifies for 2024 Paris Olympics