KASU News: Supreme Court Ruling, Medical Marijuana Sales Decline, and Housing Initiatives

Today's headlines from KASU News for Wednesday, July 10, 2024, include U.S. Senator Tom Cotton's initiative to reverse a Supreme Court ruling on federal environmental authority, declining medical marijuana sales in Arkansas, and efforts to reduce homelessness in central Arkansas. Additional stories cover the closure of disaster recovery centers post-tornadoes, a merger between two Arkansas-based fiber-optic companies, setbacks to an Israel-Gaza ceasefire resolution, federal grants to reduce emissions for public transport, power outages in Manila, and the upcoming Big Grass Bluegrass Festival in Northeast Arkansas.

00:30 Disaster Recovery Centers Update

01:12 Medical Marijuana Sales in Arkansas

01:51 Windstream, Uniti Merger Announcement and Impact

03:28 Senator Tom Cotton's New Bill and the Chevron Doctrine

05:23 Ceasefire Resolution Setback in Central Arkansas

06:46 New Housing Community for the Homeless in Little Rock

07:57 Federal Grants for Emission Reduction in Arkansas Public Transit

08:18 Power Outage in Manila Due to Car Accident

08:48 Big Grass Bluegrass Festival Announcement

