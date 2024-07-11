KASU News: Abortion Amendment Rejected, Library Funding at Risk, and Remembering Tommy Robinson

Today's headlines from KASU News for Thursday, July 11, 2024, include the rejection of a petition for an abortion amendment in Arkansas due to procedural errors, efforts to cut library funding in southwest Arkansas, and the passing of former Congressman Tommy Robinson. Additional stories cover updates on Jonesboro's indoor sports complex, grants for outdoor trails from the Arkansas Tobacco Settlement Fund, a major donation to Arkansas Children's Hospital, a convention on housing and financial equity in Little Rock, and an upcoming Hiland Dairy Dollar Day at the Little Rock Zoo. In other news, Dr. Christopher Davis has been named the president of LeMoyne-Owen College.

00:30 Legalization of Abortion in Arkansas: Procedural Setbacks

01:39 Tommy Robinson's Life and Legacy

02:28 Library Funding Cuts in Arkansas

03:26 Jonesboro Indoor Sports Complex Update

04:40 Arkansas Grants for Outdoor Recreation

06:01 Major Donation to Arkansas Children's Hospital

06:30 Housing and Financial Equity in Little Rock

07:49 Hiland Dairy Dollar Day at Little Rock Zoo

08:16 LeMoyne-Owen College's New President

