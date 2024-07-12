KASU News: Arkansas Abortion Proposal, School Decision, and U.S. Rep. Robinson As Sheriff

Today's headlines from KASU News for Friday, July 12, 2024, include a group challenging the rejection of their abortion legalization proposal, an Arkansas mother winning a plea to change her autistic child's school district, and Governor Sarah Sanders honoring the late Congressman Tommy Robinson. Additional stories cover the creation of opioid overdose response teams in Central Arkansas, the selection of a management company for the Jonesboro Indoor Sports Complex, a Jonesboro restaurant reopening after a fatal incident, a couple charged with capital murder after their toddler's death, free medical clinics sponsored by the U.S. Army Reserve, and Dollar General agreeing to a $12 million fine to improve store safety.

00:30 Legal Battle Over Abortion Amendment in Arkansas

01:12 Mother's Plea for Autistic Child's Education

02:20 Remembering U.S. Rep. Tommy Robinson's Sheriff Legacy

03:09 Opioid Crisis Response and Recovery Efforts in Central Arkansas

05:35 Jonesboro Indoor Sports Complex Management Decision

06:34 Reopening of Native Brew Works After Incident

07:06 Tragic Case of Child Neglect in Arkansas

07:45 Free Medical Clinics Sponsored by U.S. Army Reserve

08:20 Dollar General's $12 Million Fine for Safety Violations

