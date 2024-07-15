If You Can Keep It: The attempted assassination of Donald Trump

Details are still emerging after the shooting at a Pennsylvania rally held by Donald Trump.

The shooting is being investigated as an assassination attempt. The former presidentsays he was injuredshotin his right ear. One person was killed, and two other rally attendees were critically injured.

We break down what we know about the shooting and the security failures that led to this weekend’s events.

In spite of the shooting,President Trump is headed to the Republican National Convention, which begins today in Milwaukee. How will this incident affect the rest of the run up to November?

