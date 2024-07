KASU News: Reactions to Trump VP Pick, Steel Tariff Agreement, and Arkansas Sex Education Policies

Today's headlines from KASU News for Tuesday, July 16, 2024, include reactions from Arkansas Republican leaders to J.D. Vance as Trump's vice presidential pick, legislative actions to protect America's steel industry, and new policy recommendations for sex education in Arkansas schools. Additional stories cover the banning of electronic signatures on voter registration forms, city council meetings in Jonesboro, mental health concerns for the ALICE community, and memorializing former Congressman Tommy Robinson. Authorities report multiple arrests in Blytheville's crime reduction initiative.

00:30 Arkansans React to Trump Selecting J.D. Vance as Running Mate

01:19 Addressing Social Media Rumors at A-State

01:41 US-Mexico Steel Tariff Agreement

02:50 New Rule Banning Electronic Signatures in Arkansas

03:35 Jonesboro City Council Meetings Overview

04:52 State of Sex Education in Arkansas

07:03 Mental Health Challenges in the ALICE Community

08:06 Remembering Tommy Robinson, Flags Ordered at Half-Staff

08:48 Blytheville Police Crime Crackdown