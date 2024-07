KASU News: Fundraising, Flooding, and Child Care Initiatives

Today's headlines from KASU News for Thursday, July 18, 2024, cover Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders's early fundraising efforts, significant flash floods affecting counties like Marion and Faulkner, and collaboration between businesses and a nonprofit to improve child care access for working parents. Additional updates include FEMA's hiring in Arkansas post-severe weather, a federal appeals court's ruling on Title IX, John Deere's shift from diversity events, Little Rock's sales tax discussions, and safety tips for summer heat. Little Rock Central High School's UNESCO World Heritage Site nomination is also highlighted.

