KASU News: Biden Not Seeking Re-Election, Craighead Jail Funding Proposal, and Bomb Threat at A-State

Today's headlines from KASU News for Monday, July 22, 2024, include President Joe Biden dropping his re-election bid, reactions from Arkansas political leaders, and Kamala Harris stepping up for the Democratic nomination. Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin prepares for a legal defense over rejected signatures, and Craighead County's Quorum Court to discuss jail funding. Additionally, A-State investigates a bomb threat, and the Small Business and Technology Development Center offers free consulting sessions. Traffic alerts for Mississippi County and Interstate 55 are also covered.

00:30 Biden's Decision and the Future of the Democratic Nomination

01:16 Biden Withdraws: Political Reactions in Arkansas

01:57 Republican National Convention Highlights

02:53 Doubt Over New Farm Bill Passage

03:19 Legal Battle Over Arkansas Abortion Restrictions

04:56 County Quorum Court Agenda and Jail Funding Proposal

04:56 A-State Bomb Threat Investigation

06:18 Support for Arkansas Entrepreneurs

07:09 Arkansas Traffic Alerts and Road Closures

