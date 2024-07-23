© 2024 KASU
KASU News: Presidential Endorsements, Jail Funding, and Road Projects

By Brandon Tabor
Published July 23, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT
Today's headlines from KASU News for Tuesday, July 23, 2024, include the Arkansas Democratic Party endorsing Kamala Harris for President following Joe Biden's decision to step down, and details of an investigation into the assassination attempt on Donald Trump. Additionally, Craighead County voters will consider funding for a new jail on the November ballot. The Arkansas Department of Transportation seeks public comments on road projects, and there's a new climate action plan in Fayetteville. Other stories cover a hospital lockdown incident in Fort Smith, phone call scams in Craighead County, downtown road improvements in Jonesboro, and a free back-to-school vaccine clinic in Jonesboro.

00:30 Kamala Harris Endorsed for President by Arkansas Democrats

01:09 Trump Assassination Attempt Investigation

02:10 Quorum Court Discusses Jail Funding Proposal

05:01 Public Meetings on Arkansas Road Projects

05:37 Fort Smith Hospital Incident Report

06:30 Fayetteville's Climate Action Plan

07:36 Warning on Phone Call Scams in Craighead County

07:54 Downtown Jonesboro Road Improvements

08:18 Free Back-to-School Vaccine Clinic

Brandon Tabor
