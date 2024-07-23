KASU News: Presidential Endorsements, Jail Funding, and Road Projects

Today's headlines from KASU News for Tuesday, July 23, 2024, include the Arkansas Democratic Party endorsing Kamala Harris for President following Joe Biden's decision to step down, and details of an investigation into the assassination attempt on Donald Trump. Additionally, Craighead County voters will consider funding for a new jail on the November ballot. The Arkansas Department of Transportation seeks public comments on road projects, and there's a new climate action plan in Fayetteville. Other stories cover a hospital lockdown incident in Fort Smith, phone call scams in Craighead County, downtown road improvements in Jonesboro, and a free back-to-school vaccine clinic in Jonesboro.

