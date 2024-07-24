KASU News: Kamala Harris Endorsement, Abortion Rights Saga, and Food Insecurity Report
Today's headlines from KASU News for Wednesday, July 24, 2024, feature the Arkansas Democratic Party's endorsement of Kamala Harris for president and its potential impact on state politics. The Arkansas Supreme Court has ordered the state to count signatures for an abortion rights measure. Also, a report on severe food insecurity affecting Arkansas residents, especially among black families. Additionally, a gun battle involving state troopers ends in an interstate accident. Other stories include public input sessions in Jonesboro, repairs to the Osceola Courthouse, and a significant expansion at Taber Extrusions in Russellville.
00:30 Arkansas Supreme Court Orders Signature Count for Abortion Rights Measure
01:11 Democratic Party Rallies Behind Kamala Harris
03:05 Understanding Food Insecurity in Arkansas
04:54 Police Chase Ends in Gunfire
05:21 Community Engagement Opportunities in Jonesboro
06:08 Mississippi County Approves Funds for Courthouse Repairs
06:46 Economic Developments in Russellville