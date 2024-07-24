© 2024 KASU
KASU News

KASU News: Kamala Harris Endorsement, Abortion Rights Saga, and Food Insecurity Report

By Brandon Tabor
Published July 24, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Today's headlines from KASU News for Wednesday, July 24, 2024, feature the Arkansas Democratic Party's endorsement of Kamala Harris for president and its potential impact on state politics. The Arkansas Supreme Court has ordered the state to count signatures for an abortion rights measure. Also, a report on severe food insecurity affecting Arkansas residents, especially among black families. Additionally, a gun battle involving state troopers ends in an interstate accident. Other stories include public input sessions in Jonesboro, repairs to the Osceola Courthouse, and a significant expansion at Taber Extrusions in Russellville.

00:30 Arkansas Supreme Court Orders Signature Count for Abortion Rights Measure

01:11 Democratic Party Rallies Behind Kamala Harris

03:05 Understanding Food Insecurity in Arkansas

04:54 Police Chase Ends in Gunfire

05:21 Community Engagement Opportunities in Jonesboro

06:08 Mississippi County Approves Funds for Courthouse Repairs

06:46 Economic Developments in Russellville

Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
