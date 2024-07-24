KASU News: Kamala Harris Endorsement, Abortion Rights Saga, and Food Insecurity Report

Today's headlines from KASU News for Wednesday, July 24, 2024, feature the Arkansas Democratic Party's endorsement of Kamala Harris for president and its potential impact on state politics. The Arkansas Supreme Court has ordered the state to count signatures for an abortion rights measure. Also, a report on severe food insecurity affecting Arkansas residents, especially among black families. Additionally, a gun battle involving state troopers ends in an interstate accident. Other stories include public input sessions in Jonesboro, repairs to the Osceola Courthouse, and a significant expansion at Taber Extrusions in Russellville.

00:30 Arkansas Supreme Court Orders Signature Count for Abortion Rights Measure

01:11 Democratic Party Rallies Behind Kamala Harris

03:05 Understanding Food Insecurity in Arkansas

04:54 Police Chase Ends in Gunfire

05:21 Community Engagement Opportunities in Jonesboro

06:08 Mississippi County Approves Funds for Courthouse Repairs

06:46 Economic Developments in Russellville

