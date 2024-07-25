KASU News: Jonesboro Mayoral Race, Abortion Legal Challenge, and Veteran Health Benefits
Today's headlines from KASU News for Thursday, July 25, 2024, include Councilman L.J. Bryant announcing his candidacy for Jonesboro Mayor, reactions to the Arkansas Supreme Court's order on an abortion amendment, and a memorial event for fallen officer Vinnie Parks. Additional stories cover a mobile health unit initiative by UAMS, the VA's veteran outreach event, the delay of Nathan Earl Hughes' trial related to the January 6th riots, and updates on Arkansas State University's scholarship program. Beyond the Call of Duty will honor fallen officer Vinne Parks at Jonesboro Police Department.
00:30 Jonesboro Mayoral Race Announcement
01:20 Ark. Supreme Court's Decision In Legal Battle Over Abortion Amendment
02:47 Mobile Health Units for Women's Reproductive Health
04:13 Veteran Affairs Outreach and Benefits
05:53 January 6th Riot Trial Update
06:21 A-State Expands Scholarship Programs
07:08 Honoring Fallen Officers