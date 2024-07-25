KASU News: Jonesboro Mayoral Race, Abortion Legal Challenge, and Veteran Health Benefits

Today's headlines from KASU News for Thursday, July 25, 2024, include Councilman L.J. Bryant announcing his candidacy for Jonesboro Mayor, reactions to the Arkansas Supreme Court's order on an abortion amendment, and a memorial event for fallen officer Vinnie Parks. Additional stories cover a mobile health unit initiative by UAMS, the VA's veteran outreach event, the delay of Nathan Earl Hughes' trial related to the January 6th riots, and updates on Arkansas State University's scholarship program. Beyond the Call of Duty will honor fallen officer Vinne Parks at Jonesboro Police Department.

00:30 Jonesboro Mayoral Race Announcement

01:20 Ark. Supreme Court's Decision In Legal Battle Over Abortion Amendment

02:47 Mobile Health Units for Women's Reproductive Health

04:13 Veteran Affairs Outreach and Benefits

05:53 January 6th Riot Trial Update

06:21 A-State Expands Scholarship Programs

07:08 Honoring Fallen Officers

