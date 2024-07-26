© 2024 KASU
KASU News

KASU News: Arkansas Abortion Amendment, Chinese Company Investigation, and Maternal Health Travel Times

By Brandon Tabor
Published July 26, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT
Today's headlines from KASU News for Friday, July 26, 2024, include responses to insufficient signatures for an abortion amendment in Arkansas, an investigation of a western Arkansas company for possible Chinese ties, and a local professor advising on health policy. Additional stories cover the Arkansas Republican Party's primary election decisions, federal rulings on LGBTQ+ student protections, varying travel times to maternity wards in Arkansas, tensions around a company near a National Guard base, state actions against Chinese investments, fatal standoff in Devalls Bluff, and a former police officer sentenced for child sexual assault material.

00:30 Abortion Amendment Signature Shortfall

01:53 Arkansas Republican Party Primary Controversy

02:35 Federal Court Rulings on LGBTQ+ Protections

03:56 Arkansas Maternity Ward Closures and Travel Times

05:45 Investigating Foreign Ownership in Arkansas

06:45 State Divestments from Chinese Companies

07:29 Standoff in East Central Arkansas

07:59 Former Blytheville Officer Sentenced for Child Exploitation

08:34 New Appointment in Medical Advisory Committee

Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
