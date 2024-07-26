KASU News: Arkansas Abortion Amendment, Chinese Company Investigation, and Maternal Health Travel Times
Today's headlines from KASU News for Friday, July 26, 2024, include responses to insufficient signatures for an abortion amendment in Arkansas, an investigation of a western Arkansas company for possible Chinese ties, and a local professor advising on health policy. Additional stories cover the Arkansas Republican Party's primary election decisions, federal rulings on LGBTQ+ student protections, varying travel times to maternity wards in Arkansas, tensions around a company near a National Guard base, state actions against Chinese investments, fatal standoff in Devalls Bluff, and a former police officer sentenced for child sexual assault material.
