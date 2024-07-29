KASU News: Congress Delays Farm Bill, Arkansas Political Updates, and State's First Dental School
Today's headlines from KASU News for Monday, July 29, 2024, cover an Arkansas economist discussing the delays in passing a new Farm Bill, political leaders in Arkansas weighing in on the presidential race, and the groundbreaking of the state’s first dental school. Additional stories include residents in Trumann concerned about the appearance of their water, and U.S. Rep Steve Womack's (R-AR) response to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plea to Congress for continued support. The episode wraps up with award recognition for Blytheville optometrist Dr. Matt Jones.
00:30 Understanding the Farm Bill and Reference Price
01:33 Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders' Political Moves
03:23 Political Shifts and Campaign Strategies in Arkansas
04:19 U.S. and Israel Relations Amid Gaza Conflict
06:00 Trumann City's Water Safety Update
06:21 Groundbreaking Ceremony for Arkansas' First Dental School
06:43 Arkansas Statues Update: Shane Broadway's Upcoming Talk
07:21 Recognizing Excellence in Optometry: Dr. Matt Jones