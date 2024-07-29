© 2024 KASU
KASU News

KASU News: Congress Delays Farm Bill, Arkansas Political Updates, and State's First Dental School

By Brandon Tabor
Published July 29, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Today's headlines from KASU News for Monday, July 29, 2024, cover an Arkansas economist discussing the delays in passing a new Farm Bill, political leaders in Arkansas weighing in on the presidential race, and the groundbreaking of the state’s first dental school. Additional stories include residents in Trumann concerned about the appearance of their water, and U.S. Rep Steve Womack's (R-AR) response to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plea to Congress for continued support. The episode wraps up with award recognition for Blytheville optometrist Dr. Matt Jones.

00:30 Understanding the Farm Bill and Reference Price

01:33 Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders' Political Moves

03:23 Political Shifts and Campaign Strategies in Arkansas

04:19 U.S. and Israel Relations Amid Gaza Conflict

06:00 Trumann City's Water Safety Update

06:21 Groundbreaking Ceremony for Arkansas' First Dental School

06:43 Arkansas Statues Update: Shane Broadway's Upcoming Talk

07:21 Recognizing Excellence in Optometry: Dr. Matt Jones

2024 KASU's Morning Edition
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
