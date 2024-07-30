KASU News: Missing Teen, Abortion Amendment Debate, and School Bus App

Today's headlines from KASU News for Tuesday, July 30, 2024, include an Amber Alert for a missing Arkansas teen last seen with a 30-year-old man, the Arkansas Secretary of State defending his rejection of a proposed abortion amendment, and a Greene County warning on a scam targeting grieving families. Additional stories cover Jonesboro seeking a new Christmas parade organizer, funding for research on how COVID affects children, and upcoming court dates for suspects in a deadly block party shooting. The episode also highlights the Jonesboro Public School District's new bus tracking app for parents and changes in the Arkansas Razorbacks basketball roster under Coach John Calipari.

