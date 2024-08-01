KASU News: Arkansas Ballot Amendments, Jonesboro Officials, and A-State Museum Honors
Today's headlines from KASU News for Thursday, August 1st, 2024, include updates on new amendments added to the November ballot in Arkansas, municipal candidate filings in Jonesboro, and federal protections for transgender students. Other stories cover a tax cut in Missouri, a Listeria outbreak from Boar's Head, federal aid for storm victims, funding for Jonesboro's Real Time Crime Center, and public meetings in Jonesboro. Additionally, the A-State Museum receives national recognition and re-accreditation, and Arkansas banker Shamim Okoloa shares her ALICE success story. The episode wraps up with information about an upcoming REO Speedwagon and Loverboy concert.
01:39 Municipal Candidate Filings Begin in Arkansas
02:11 Federal Protections for Transgender Students Challenged
02:51 Missouri Residents to Receive Tax Cut in 2025
03:29 Boar's Head Listeria Outbreak Update
04:49 Federal Assistance for Arkansas Storm Survivors
05:34 Federal Funding for Jonesboro Crime Center
06:18 Public Engagement Opportunities in Jonesboro
07:03 ALICE Success Story: Shamim Okoloa
08:14 A-State Museum Achieves National Re-Accreditation
08:56 Upcoming Concert: REO Speedwagon and Loverboy