KASU News: Arkansas Ballot Amendments, Jonesboro Officials, and A-State Museum Honors

Today's headlines from KASU News for Thursday, August 1st, 2024, include updates on new amendments added to the November ballot in Arkansas, municipal candidate filings in Jonesboro, and federal protections for transgender students. Other stories cover a tax cut in Missouri, a Listeria outbreak from Boar's Head, federal aid for storm victims, funding for Jonesboro's Real Time Crime Center, and public meetings in Jonesboro. Additionally, the A-State Museum receives national recognition and re-accreditation, and Arkansas banker Shamim Okoloa shares her ALICE success story. The episode wraps up with information about an upcoming REO Speedwagon and Loverboy concert.

