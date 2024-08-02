KASU News: Arkansas Shooting Charges, Casino Lawsuit, and Tick-Borne Illness Updates

Today's headlines from KASU News for Friday, August 2, 2024, cover formal charges against Travis Eugene Posey for a deadly mass shooting at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce, civic challenges for the visually impaired in Arkansas, and a lawsuit over a proposed casino amendment in Pope County. Other stories include Missouri's ban on hemp-derived food products, rising cases of Alpha-gal syndrome in Arkansas, and local updates like a train derailment and a fire in central Arkansas. The episode also highlights the upcoming tax-free weekend and free transit rides in Jonesboro for back-to-school shoppers.

00:30 Mass Shooting Charges in Southeast Arkansas

01:08 Air Force Training Closes Major Roads

01:47 Challenges for the Blind in Arkansas Civic Participation

02:48 Casino Ballot Amendment Controversy

03:39 Missouri Bans Hemp-Derived Intoxicating Substances

04:38 Rise of Tick-Borne Illnesses in Arkansas

06:51 Train Derailment in Central Arkansas

07:13 Firefighters Battle Apartment Complex Blaze

07:33 Arkansas Tax-Free Weekend Details

