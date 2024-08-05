KASU News: Arkansas Overdoses Drop, Food Insecurity Solutions, Women Entrepreneurs Initiative

Today's headlines from KASU News for Monday, August 5, 2024, explore the reasons behind a 10% drop in drug overdoses in Arkansas from 2022 to 2023, measures by a southwest Arkansas school district to address food insecurity, and the fifth anniversary of an initiative supporting women entrepreneurs. Additional stories include federal funding for rural hospitals in Arkansas, a high-profile primary race in Missouri, an investigation into an assassination attempt on former President Trump, and a tragic car crash involving a Memphis police officer. Also covered are updates on the Arkansas National Statuary Hall replacements, a promotion at A-State, and upcoming events and interviews.

00:30 Arkansas Sees Drop in Drug Overdoses

01:34 Federal Funding for Rural Arkansas Hospitals

02:15 Arkansas Food Insecurity Crisis

03:27 Political Divides in Missouri

04:50 Senate Hearing on Assassination Attempt on Trump

05:37 Tragic Car Crash Involving Memphis Police

06:22 Women-Run Initiative Celebrates Milestone

07:06 Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club Meeting

07:42 A-State's New Marketing Officer

