KASU News: Jonesboro Entertainment District, Arkansas Dental School, and Teacher of the Year Finalists
Today's headlines from KASU News for Tuesday, August 6, 2024, include the Jonesboro City Council's final discussion on establishing an entertainment district, the upcoming availability of dental school in Arkansas, and the announcement of Arkansas Teacher of the Year semifinalists. Other stories cover Craighead County's proposed jail tax, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s appearance on the presidential ballot in Arkansas, a closely watched Missouri congressional primary, the Supreme Court's response to Missouri's push in Trump's hush money case, the appointment of Arkansas's new National Guard leader, and insights from the Kids Count Data Book. Additional updates include a partnership for an ACT practice test by the Craighead County-Jonesboro Public Library and the Beacon Tutoring Company.
00:30 City Council Meetings Overview
01:22 Sheriff Marty Boyd Discusses Jail Tax Proposal
02:08 Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Arkansas Ballot
02:33 Missouri Democratic Congressional Primary
03:22 Supreme Court Decision on Trump's Gag Order
04:02 January 6th Rioter's Trial Update
05:12 New Leadership in Arkansas National Guard
05:41 Missouri Kids Count Data: A Closer Look at Child Well-Being
06:54 Groundbreaking of Arkansas's First Dental School
08:11 Arkansas Teacher of the Year Semi-Finalists
08:33 ACT Practice Test at Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library