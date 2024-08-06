KASU News: Jonesboro Entertainment District, Arkansas Dental School, and Teacher of the Year Finalists

Today's headlines from KASU News for Tuesday, August 6, 2024, include the Jonesboro City Council's final discussion on establishing an entertainment district, the upcoming availability of dental school in Arkansas, and the announcement of Arkansas Teacher of the Year semifinalists. Other stories cover Craighead County's proposed jail tax, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s appearance on the presidential ballot in Arkansas, a closely watched Missouri congressional primary, the Supreme Court's response to Missouri's push in Trump's hush money case, the appointment of Arkansas's new National Guard leader, and insights from the Kids Count Data Book. Additional updates include a partnership for an ACT practice test by the Craighead County-Jonesboro Public Library and the Beacon Tutoring Company.

