KASU News: Jonesboro Entertainment District, Arkansas Petitions, and Educational Partnerships

Today's headlines from KASU News for Wednesday, August 7, 2024, include the Jonesboro City Council passing an ordinance to establish a downtown entertainment district, Arkansas residents submitting petitions concerning library funding, and a new educational partnership between Lyon College and the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service. Other stories cover changes in political candidacies, a recall effort for the mayor of Wynne, a significant downsizing from W.K. Kellogg Company, and results from Missouri's primaries.

00:30 Jonesboro City Council Approves Downtown Entertainment District

02:27 Municipal Candidate Filings in Jonesboro

03:14 Recall Effort Against Wynne Mayor Jennifer Hobbs

03:48 Garland County Library Funding Controversy

05:02 Governor's Spokesperson Departure

05:27 Missouri Primary Election Results

06:11 New Partnership in Higher Education

07:34 Kellogg Company Downsizing and Plant Closures

