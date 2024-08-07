© 2024 KASU
KASU News

KASU News: Jonesboro Entertainment District, Arkansas Petitions, and Educational Partnerships

By Brandon Tabor
Published August 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT
Today's headlines from KASU News for Wednesday, August 7, 2024, include the Jonesboro City Council passing an ordinance to establish a downtown entertainment district, Arkansas residents submitting petitions concerning library funding, and a new educational partnership between Lyon College and the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service. Other stories cover changes in political candidacies, a recall effort for the mayor of Wynne, a significant downsizing from W.K. Kellogg Company, and results from Missouri's primaries.

00:30 Jonesboro City Council Approves Downtown Entertainment District

02:27 Municipal Candidate Filings in Jonesboro

03:14 Recall Effort Against Wynne Mayor Jennifer Hobbs

03:48 Garland County Library Funding Controversy

05:02 Governor's Spokesperson Departure

05:27 Missouri Primary Election Results

06:11 New Partnership in Higher Education

07:34 Kellogg Company Downsizing and Plant Closures

2024 Season KASU Newscast
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
