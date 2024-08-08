KASU News: Arkansas Fines Pharmacy Managers, Labor Lawsuit, and Local Diamonds
Today's headlines from KASU News for Thursday, August 8, 2024, cover four pharmacy benefit managers facing fines in Arkansas, a lawsuit on a new Biden administration overtime rule, and a significant diamond find at a state park. Additional stories include a boil order in Clay County, the nomination of a Missouri GOP candidate for lieutenant governor, an EPA pesticide ban, and the launch of a new maternal health initiative in Arkansas. The episode also features the 10th annual Reel Queer Film Festival and advancements in forest mapping technology by a local researcher.
00:30 Boil Order in Clay County Town
01:01 Pharmacy Benefit Managers Fined in Arkansas
01:29 Legal Battle Over Overtime Pay Rules
02:10 Missouri GOP Lieutenant Governor Nomination
02:51 EPA Bans Harmful Pesticide DCPA
04:00 Doula Alliance of Arkansas: Supporting Maternal Health
05:07 10th Annual Real Queer Film Festival
07:00 Innovative Mapping of Arkansas Forests
07:32 A Sparkling Discovery in Arkansas