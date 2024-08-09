KASU News: Arkansas Library Funding, School Mental Health Initiative, and Latino Community Recognition

Today's headlines from KASU News for Friday, August 9, 2024, include another potential funding cut for a library in northeast Arkansas, and a new pilot program in Arkansas schools to improve mental health and limit smartphone usage. Additional stories cover a petition to recall Wynne Mayor Jennifer Hobbs, renewed calls for an Arkansas Corrections Board member to resign, and a software error prompting a recheck of voter registrations. Other news includes a missing teenager in central Arkansas, a lawsuit against the Biden administration by 15 states, new research on Aspergillus Fumigatus at Arkansas Children's Hospital, and the induction of a local professor and outreach program into the Arkansas Latino Hall of Fame.

00:30 Library Funding Cuts on the Ballot

01:17 Petition to Recall Wynne Mayor Jennifer Hobbs

02:06 Calls for Resignation of Arkansas Corrections Board Member

02:45 Addressing Phone Use and Mental Health in Arkansas Schools

05:00 Voter Registration Issues in Arkansas

05:35 Missing Teen in Central Arkansas

06:00 Legal Battle Over DREAMers' Access to Health Insurance

06:30 Research Program for Infectious Diseases

07:05 Arkansas Latino Hall of Fame Inductees

