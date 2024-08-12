KASU News: Arkansas Economic Outlook, China Relations, and Local Updates

Today's headlines from KASU News include a rise in the U.S. unemployment rate, with Arkansas maintaining a lower rate. Economist Mervyn Jeberrage and Chamber CEO Randy Zook discuss state economy concerns. Senator Tom Cotton addresses China's global aspirations.

New "ag-gag" laws and their legal challenges are highlighted. Craighead County Quorum Court and Paragould Citizens Police Academy updates are shared. Tim Walz's VP nomination and Immerse Arkansas' youth shelter opening are discussed.

Lastly, the Boar's Head Deli Meats Listeria outbreak leads to additional deaths.

00:30 U.S. and Arkansas Unemployment Rates

01:17 Senator Tom Cotton on China's Global Influence

01:57 Agriculture and "Ag-Gag" Laws

03:13 Craighead County Quorum Court Meeting

03:53 Break

04:30 Paragould Citizens Police Academy Registration

05:13 Vice President Kamala Harris' Running Mate

06:06 Grand Opening of The Station Youth Shelter

07:34 Listeria Outbreak Linked to Deli Meats