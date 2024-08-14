© 2024 KASU
KASU News

KASU News: Lawsuit on Education Reform, Governor's Priorities, and Entrepreneurship Initiatives

By Brandon Tabor
Published August 14, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT
Today's headlines from KASU News for Wednesday, August 14, 2024, include updates on a lawsuit against Arkansas' education reform law, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders outlining her future priorities, and a new non-profit to support new business owners. Other news covers Missouri's upcoming vote on abortion rights, public input on a road project in Jonesboro, and the temporary shutdown of a South Arkansas petroleum refinery. Additional stories highlight legislative efforts for a radiation exposure compensation act and a newly formed coalition to boost entrepreneurship in Arkansas.

00:30 Legal Challenges to Arkansas Education Law

00:59 Missouri's Upcoming Abortion Rights Vote

01:19 Governor Sarah Sanders Reflects on Achievements

03:06 Public Input Session on Gee Street Construction Project

03:35 Energy Company Shuts Down Arkansas Refinery

04:00 Political Push for Radiation Compensation Act

04:47 Boosting Entrepreneurship in Arkansas

