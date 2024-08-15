© 2024 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for Over 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KASU News

KASU News: Governor Responds to Storms, Medical Marijuana Review, and Food Desert Grants

By Brandon Tabor
Published August 15, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Today's headlines from KASU News for Thursday, August 15, 2024, include Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders releasing additional aid for Memorial Day weekend storm recovery, an in-depth review of Arkansas's medical marijuana program, and the awarding of grants to tackle food deserts. Other news features public input on the Gee Street rail crossing project and recognition of four emerging alumni by Arkansas State University.

00:30 Governor Sanders Responds to Severe Storms

01:03 Arkansas Medical Marijuana Program Overview

02:50 Jonesboro's Rail Crossing Overpass Proposal

04:35 Addressing Hunger in Arkansas: Food Desert Elimination Grants

06:02 A-State Honors Emerging Young Alumni

Tags
2024 Season KASU Newscast
Stay Connected
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
See stories by Brandon Tabor