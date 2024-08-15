KASU News: Governor Responds to Storms, Medical Marijuana Review, and Food Desert Grants

Today's headlines from KASU News for Thursday, August 15, 2024, include Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders releasing additional aid for Memorial Day weekend storm recovery, an in-depth review of Arkansas's medical marijuana program, and the awarding of grants to tackle food deserts. Other news features public input on the Gee Street rail crossing project and recognition of four emerging alumni by Arkansas State University.

00:30 Governor Sanders Responds to Severe Storms

01:03 Arkansas Medical Marijuana Program Overview

02:50 Jonesboro's Rail Crossing Overpass Proposal

04:35 Addressing Hunger in Arkansas: Food Desert Elimination Grants

06:02 A-State Honors Emerging Young Alumni