KASU News: Governor Responds to Storms, Medical Marijuana Review, and Food Desert Grants
Today's headlines from KASU News for Thursday, August 15, 2024, include Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders releasing additional aid for Memorial Day weekend storm recovery, an in-depth review of Arkansas's medical marijuana program, and the awarding of grants to tackle food deserts. Other news features public input on the Gee Street rail crossing project and recognition of four emerging alumni by Arkansas State University.
00:30 Governor Sanders Responds to Severe Storms
01:03 Arkansas Medical Marijuana Program Overview
02:50 Jonesboro's Rail Crossing Overpass Proposal
04:35 Addressing Hunger in Arkansas: Food Desert Elimination Grants
06:02 A-State Honors Emerging Young Alumni