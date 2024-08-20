KASU News: Pay Raises, Storm Aftermath, and School Standards

Today's headlines from KASU News for Tuesday, August 20th, 2024, include updates on pay raises for some Arkansas state employees, the aftermath of severe storms that left thousands without power, and another attempt at a proposal to hold private and religious schools to the same standards as public schools. Other news covers a controversial gender identity policy change in Missouri, the ongoing offering of an AP African American Studies course in Jonesboro schools, the uncertain leadership in Little Rock School District, Medicaid coverage issues affecting Arkansans, and the financial impacts of name, image, and likeness policies in college sports. Additional stories examine the closure risk of rural hospitals and the need for local-level health care reform.

00:30 Executive Branch Employee Raises in Arkansas

01:26 Severe Storms Leave Thousands Without Power in Arkansas

02:12 Missouri's New Gender Identification Requirements

02:55 Proposed Amendment for Private and Religious Schools

04:23 Introduction to Advanced Placement African American Studies Course

05:03 Uncertainty in Little Rock School District Leadership

06:29 Impact on Health Coverage and Finances in Arkansas

07:30 Challenges Facing Rural Healthcare in America

08:07 Impact of Name, Image, and Likeness on College Sports