KASU News

KASU News: Superintendent Termination, Arkansas Water Plan, and Olympic Medalist Tribute

By Brandon Tabor
Published August 22, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT
Today's headlines from KASU News for Thursday, August 22, 2024, include the termination of Blytheville Public School District Superintendent Veronica Perkins, updates on the Arkansas Water Plan's Phase 1 completion, and an Olympic medalist crediting Northwest Arkansas for her training success. Other stories cover prison expansion plans, a lawsuit settlement in Sebastian County, unreported pursuit deaths by Arkansas State Police, struggles of ALICE families in Arkansas, and a former Pulaski County official appealing to the state Supreme Court.

00:30 Superintendent Veronica Perkins Terminated

01:11 Leadership Changes at Arkansas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired

01:47 Arkansas Water Plan Phase 1 Completion

02:40 Prison Expansion and Overcrowding Solutions

04:04 Arkansas State Police Pursuit-Related Deaths

05:00 Lawsuit Settlement Over Inmate Death

05:37 Missouri Death Row Inmate's Legal Turnaround

06:11 Struggles of ALICE Families in Arkansas

07:26 Legal Battle of Christina Gulley

07:52 Olympic Medalist Credits Arkansas for Success

Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
