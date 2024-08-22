KASU News: Superintendent Termination, Arkansas Water Plan, and Olympic Medalist Tribute

Today's headlines from KASU News for Thursday, August 22, 2024, include the termination of Blytheville Public School District Superintendent Veronica Perkins, updates on the Arkansas Water Plan's Phase 1 completion, and an Olympic medalist crediting Northwest Arkansas for her training success. Other stories cover prison expansion plans, a lawsuit settlement in Sebastian County, unreported pursuit deaths by Arkansas State Police, struggles of ALICE families in Arkansas, and a former Pulaski County official appealing to the state Supreme Court.

00:30 Superintendent Veronica Perkins Terminated

01:11 Leadership Changes at Arkansas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired

01:47 Arkansas Water Plan Phase 1 Completion

02:40 Prison Expansion and Overcrowding Solutions

04:04 Arkansas State Police Pursuit-Related Deaths

05:00 Lawsuit Settlement Over Inmate Death

05:37 Missouri Death Row Inmate's Legal Turnaround

06:11 Struggles of ALICE Families in Arkansas

07:26 Legal Battle of Christina Gulley

07:52 Olympic Medalist Credits Arkansas for Success

