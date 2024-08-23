KASU News: Arkansas Abortion Amendment, New Manufacturing Developments, and Black Philanthropy Exhibit

Today's headlines from KASU News for Friday, August 23, 2024, include the Arkansas Supreme Court ruling against an abortion amendment on the November ballot, announcements from two manufacturing companies planning to build in Arkansas, and a new exhibit celebrating philanthropy within the black community. Additional stories cover former Governor Asa Hutchinson joining the faculty at the University of Arkansas School of Law, a new poll reflecting Missourians' views on their state, a Missouri Supreme Court decision on a death row case, developments in the case of Tyre Nichols, a fatal car accident in Jonesboro, and more.

00:30 Abortion Amendment Blocked by Arkansas Supreme Court

02:04 TREX Facility Opening in Little Rock

03:22 New Facility in Pocahontas: Job Creation and Economic Growth

03:43 Asa Hutchinson Joins University of Arkansas Faculty

05:10 Missouri Residents' Mixed Feelings

06:07 Missouri Supreme Court Halts Death Row Agreement

06:34 Tyre Nichols Case Update

07:13 Tragic Accident in Jonesboro: Remembering William Coffman

07:36 Celebrating Black Philanthropy: New Exhibit in Little Rock

