KASU News

KASU News: School Rebuild, Shooting Lawsuit, and Wrestling Legend Passes

By Brandon Tabor
Published August 27, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT
Today's headlines from KASU News for Tuesday, August 27, 2024, include the groundbreaking of a new high school in Wynne following last year's tornado, a lawsuit against the suspect of a deadly grocery store shooting in Southeastern Arkansas, and the death of wrestling legend Sid Vicious. Other stories cover legal challenges involving Planned Parenthood in Missouri, Jonesboro's funding discussions for trail projects, and the Little Rock Zoo's celebration of a new baby chimpanzee. Additionally, there are updates on three new exhibits at the Bradbury Art Museum and Van Buren's designation as the state's Capital For A Day.

00:30 Breaking Ground for New Wynne High School

02:44 Lawsuit Filed in Arkansas Grocery Store Shooting

03:27 Poinsett County Judge Home Shooter Gets Bond Set

03:58 Missouri Planned Parenthood Medicaid Challenge

05:22 City of Jonesboro Meetings Today

06:01 City of Jonesboro's Vision for Capital Investments

06:32 Remembering Wrestling Legend Sid Vicious

07:08 Upcoming Exhibits at Bradbury Art Museum

07:53 Governor Sarah Sanders Visits Van Buren

08:17 New Baby Chimpanzee at Little Rock Zoo

Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
