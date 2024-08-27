KASU News: School Rebuild, Shooting Lawsuit, and Wrestling Legend Passes
Today's headlines from KASU News for Tuesday, August 27, 2024, include the groundbreaking of a new high school in Wynne following last year's tornado, a lawsuit against the suspect of a deadly grocery store shooting in Southeastern Arkansas, and the death of wrestling legend Sid Vicious. Other stories cover legal challenges involving Planned Parenthood in Missouri, Jonesboro's funding discussions for trail projects, and the Little Rock Zoo's celebration of a new baby chimpanzee. Additionally, there are updates on three new exhibits at the Bradbury Art Museum and Van Buren's designation as the state's Capital For A Day.
00:30 Breaking Ground for New Wynne High School
02:44 Lawsuit Filed in Arkansas Grocery Store Shooting
03:27 Poinsett County Judge Home Shooter Gets Bond Set
03:58 Missouri Planned Parenthood Medicaid Challenge
05:22 City of Jonesboro Meetings Today
06:01 City of Jonesboro's Vision for Capital Investments
06:32 Remembering Wrestling Legend Sid Vicious
07:08 Upcoming Exhibits at Bradbury Art Museum
07:53 Governor Sarah Sanders Visits Van Buren
08:17 New Baby Chimpanzee at Little Rock Zoo