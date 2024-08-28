KASU News: GOP Lawsuit, Fatal Crash, and Housing Policy Reforms

Today's headlines from KASU News for Wednesday, August 28, 2024, include a lawsuit stemming from the Arkansas Republican Party's decision to hold closed primaries, details on a fatal crash on Interstate 40 involving hazardous cargo, and activists calling for housing policy reforms in Arkansas. Additional stories cover a federal ruling on a Missouri gun law, a temporary lockdown in a Northeast Arkansas school, an inmate's death under investigation, a new program to support Arkansas entrepreneurs, and a preview of A-State's first home football game.

00:30 Arkansas GOP Primary Lawsuit

01:42 Fatal Crash on Interstate 40

02:33 Activists Demand Housing Reforms

03:53 Federal Assistance Deadline for Storm Victims

04:15 Missouri Gun Law Overturned

05:12 School Lockdown Incident in Mississippi County

05:49 Inmate's Death Under Investigation

06:10 Arkansas Economic Development Commission's New Program

06:44 A-State Red Wolves vs. UCA Bears Preview

07:59 Red Wolves Express Line for A-State Football Games