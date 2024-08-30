KASU News: Legal Settlements, Cybersecurity, Grants, and Sports Updates

Today's headlines from KASU News cover the end of a three-year legal dispute over property at the Jonesboro First United Methodist Church, a federal indictment of 42 individuals linked to a multi-state pharmacy burglary ring, rising cybersecurity threats, extended funding for the statewide school food pantry program, a feasibility study grant for a new children's museum in Jonesboro, a significant federal grant for research on tooth decay, a scam involving high school sports live streams, and updates on local college sports events and achievements.

