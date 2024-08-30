© 2024 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for Over 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KASU News

KASU News: Legal Settlements, Cybersecurity, Grants, and Sports Updates

By Rebecca Robinson
Published August 30, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Today's headlines from KASU News cover the end of a three-year legal dispute over property at the Jonesboro First United Methodist Church, a federal indictment of 42 individuals linked to a multi-state pharmacy burglary ring, rising cybersecurity threats, extended funding for the statewide school food pantry program, a feasibility study grant for a new children's museum in Jonesboro, a significant federal grant for research on tooth decay, a scam involving high school sports live streams, and updates on local college sports events and achievements.

00:00 Legal Dispute Resolution at Jonesboro First United Methodist Church

00:49 Major Pharmacy Burglary Ring Busted

01:24 Rising Cyberattacks in Arkansas

02:51 Extension of School Food Pantry Program Funding

04:21 Jonesboro's New Children's Museum Feasibility Study

05:01 Federal Grant for Oral Health Research

05:43 Scams Targeting Jonesboro Athletics

06:14 A-State Red Wolves Sports Update

07:15 Arkansas Football Team's Historic Win

Tags
2024 Season KASU Newscast
Stay Connected
Rebecca Robinson
A 2019 graduate of Sheridan High School, Robinson graduated from A-State with a degree in multimedia journalism in December 2023. In January 2021, while working toward her degree, she was named sports editor for The Herald, A-State’s student-run newspaper.
See stories by Rebecca Robinson