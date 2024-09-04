KASU News: School Threat Investigation, Legislative DEI Debate, and Tech Job Expansion

Today's headlines from KASU News for Wednesday, September 4, 2024, include a school closure in Northeast Arkansas due to a bomb threat investigation, plans by an Arkansas lawmaker to eliminate DEI programs in higher education, and a tech company's expansion creating 200 jobs in Lawrence County. Other stories cover the approaching deadline for the Farm Bill reauthorization, burn bans in nine counties, the 'Wait Until 8th' campaign to curb early smartphone usage, community grants awarded by Summit Utilities, new inductees to the Arkansas Black Hall of Fame, and Paralympic successes of Arkansas swimmer Olivia Chambers.

