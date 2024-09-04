KASU News: School Threat Investigation, Legislative DEI Debate, and Tech Job Expansion
Today's headlines from KASU News for Wednesday, September 4, 2024, include a school closure in Northeast Arkansas due to a bomb threat investigation, plans by an Arkansas lawmaker to eliminate DEI programs in higher education, and a tech company's expansion creating 200 jobs in Lawrence County. Other stories cover the approaching deadline for the Farm Bill reauthorization, burn bans in nine counties, the 'Wait Until 8th' campaign to curb early smartphone usage, community grants awarded by Summit Utilities, new inductees to the Arkansas Black Hall of Fame, and Paralympic successes of Arkansas swimmer Olivia Chambers.
00:30 Bomb Threat Closes Arkansas School
00:52 Proposed Legislation to Eliminate DEI Programs
01:44 Introduction to the Farm Bill Renewal
02:47 Arkansas Burn Bans and Fire Management Efforts
04:22 Arkansas Parents Join 'Wait Until 8th' Movement
05:06 Provalus Expands to Walnut Ridge
05:40 Community Support and Grants by Summit Utilities
06:12 Arkansas Black Hall of Fame Inductees Announced
07:18 Arkansas Swimmer Shines at Paris Paralympics