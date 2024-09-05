KASU News: House District Debate, Gun Law Changes, and Johnny Cash Statue

Today's headlines from KASU News for Thursday, September 5th, 2024, include a debate among the candidates for Arkansas House District 32 focusing on the state's education reform law, potential changes to gun regulations, and a send-off celebration for the Johnny Cash statue in Little Rock. Other stories cover a Maynard school bomb threat arrest, the decertification meeting of a former Jonesboro police officer, new police SUVs for Paragould, and a Missouri judge's ruling on a proposed abortion rights amendment. Arkansas' revenue report and updates in college football featuring the A-State Red Wolves are also highlighted.

00:30 Debate on Arkansas Education Reform

02:31 Proposed Changes to Arkansas Gun Laws

04:01 Bomb Threat at Maynard School District

05:07 Law Enforcement Standards Meeting and Officer Decertification

05:34 Paragould Police Department's New SUVs

06:07 Arkansas Revenue Report for August

07:00 Missouri Abortion Rights Amendment

07:31 Johnny Cash Statue Send-Off

07:54 A-State Red Wolves vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricanes Preview